A ZERO waste shop has launched a new recycling scheme to recycle waste that isn’t collected by the council - raising money for a pre-school in the process.
The people of Selby are being encouraged to recycle their waste at the Refill It store in Market Cross, including air and home care packaging, cheese packaging, bread bags and Baylis and Harding pumps, saving them from landfill and incineration - a programme organised by TerraCycle.
Emma Gregory, who owns the store, said: "As a zero waste shop, protecting the environment is our top priority, so I was thrilled to see that TerraCycle offers recycling solutions for lots of single use packaging which cannot be recycled at home.
"We decided to go one step further by setting up a public access drop off location in Selby so that anyone can drop off their waste."
For each piece of waste collected, Emma receives TerraCycle points that Emma can redeem as a monetary donation to Pollington Pre School.
