YET another proposal for student flats has been submitted to City of York planners.

The move comes as councillors recently approved a 275-bed scheme on the Mecca building site in Fishergate, and revised plans for 303 flats were submitted last month, after earlier plans for 319 flats were rejected in January.

The latest application concerns the former Bootham and Monk Ward Conservative Club at 75-79 Clarence Street, which if plans for the flats were approved, would see the 19th Century building demolished.

The application from Clarence Street York, L:td, is to ercet a 2-3 storey 34-room student accommodation on the 624.4m2 site, with the total building space increasing from 664m2 to 1185m2.

If approved, the dedicated student flats, situated less than 2-minutes walk from York university would feature 4 self-contained flats, 3 4-bed clusters, 1 5-bed cluster, 1 6-bed cluster and 1 7-bed cluster. There would also be a shared communal lounge, laundry and 34 cycle spaces.

The application to City of York Council says the disused club is a “boarded up and in state of poor repair.”

The existing building also has “very little of heritage significance” despite parts dating from the 19th century.

The application says a previous 4-storey proposal for the site received ‘positive’ comments at the pre-application stage apart from the ‘scale’ proposals.

The scheme presented opportunities to redevelop “unattractive and poorly kept buildings” on a tight urban space in an area dominated by 2-3 storey buildings.

It aimed to create a “contemporary building which harmonises with the surrounding developments.”

It would be a “Traditional looking development with a modern twist respectful of its setting.”

The development site is also ‘sustainable’ with good pedestrian and public transport links and is close to the city centre.

The application continued: “A local education establishment has already committed to taking a long term lease on the accommodation ensuring that the property will be 100 per cent utilised from day one.”

It concluded: “Harmonising with the surrounding buildings, the proposed building will create a new focal point along Clarence Street and will further enhance the student offerings within York

“The proposed buildings will revitalise the street scene and replace run-down, unsightly buildings to both street frontages, improving the setting of the conservation area.”

The sale of the empty former Bootham and Monk Ward Conservative Club was agreed last year, after members agreed to merge with the Heworth in East Parade, Heworth.

The old building was in a deteriorating state, offering suffering leaks. Club membership had also declined, fuelled by the pandemic.

Last October, a merged Heworth and Bootham Conservative Club re-opened following the merger and a £200,000 revamp featuring new toilets, seating, carpets, a new bar and extended area to accommodate a larger membership.

The merger left York with three Conservative clubs: Heworth and Bootham, the Fulford District Club off Fulford Road and the Acomb & District Conservative Club in Front Street, Acomb.