EMERGENCY services were called in after after reports of a man in a river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 2.51am today (April 13) to Barefoot Street in Ripon after reports of a man in the river.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Ripon attended a report that someone may have fallen into the river off Borrage Bridge, on arrival they located one young man on the river bank and administered first aid until arrival of the ambulance."
