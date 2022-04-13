WANTED man arrested after being stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped an Audi on the A1(M) after the driver was suspected of not having paid for petrol.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene and said it soon became clear the driver was wanted by police in Scotland.
He said: "The driver filled with petrol at Exelby Services and left without paying.
"We stopped him at Allerton Park A1M/A59.
"It turns out he has also done this twice previously at Wetherby and ScotchCorner in the last month.
"He was arrested, but things deteriorated for him further when it was confirmed he was wanted by Police Scotland for dangerous driving matters from last year."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article