A CAR was seized by police after a roadside stop.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a vehicle which looked like it was not fit to be on the road near Catterick yesterday morning (April 12).
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "My colleague TC Storey stopped the car near Catterick at around 5am.
"The vehicle had extensive collision damage.
"I attended and further examination I issued a prohibition.
"The damage will need repairing and vehicle required to pass an MOT test prior to the prohibition being removed.
"This risk of danger to the occupants and other road users is now removed from the road.
"The car was recovered at the location and the driver was also reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition."
