THREE people were taken to hospital after a crash on a road near York.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that the two-vehicle collision happened last night near Bickerton on the B1224 York-Wetherby road.
He said all three occupants were conveyed to hospital but thankfully confirmed to have only minor injuries.
He added that an investigation was continuing into the crash.
