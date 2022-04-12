A BUSINESSMAN who built up a major North Yorkshire ice-cream company is the new High Sheriff of North Yorkshire.
James Lambert OBE took over the prestigious royal post from Venetia Wrigley DL at a ceremony at York Crown Court attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and former High Sheriff Christopher Legard.
Mr Lambert was named EY UK Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013 when he was at the helm of R&R Ice Cream of Leeming Bar, formerly Richmond Ice Cream. In the same year he was honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Speaking at the Swearing in Ceremony, he pledged that he would particularly support organisations working to alleviate loneliness during his year in office, and looked forward to celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Mrs Wrigley told of her success in helping more than 90 North Yorkshire community and charity organisations link up with each other as they rebuild following the pandemic.
