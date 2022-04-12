THREE people were injured after a two-vehicle crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out alongside the ambulance service to a crash in Scalby Road Scarborough at about 1.40pm today.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"No people were trapped.

"Three casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

"Fire crews made the vehicles safe before departing."