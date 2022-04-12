CITY of York Council’s Family Information Service has received the Families’ First Quality Award.

The award is a national quality assurance process and quality improvement framework aimed to help local authorities provide gold standard information to families and keep families central to their work.

It recognises the work the council’s Family Information Service does to support York families, children and young people from conception up to age 19 years (or up to 25 years if the child has disabilities or additional needs). In addition it supports the professionals who work with them.

Not only does York’s Family Information Service support families to find Ofsted registered childcare, the team also provides information on local groups and activities. You can also contact them to find out more about local and national support services around family life in York.

This includes parenting courses, toddler groups, activities, after school groups for older children, bereavement support, emotional health and wellbeing

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “This Quality Award underlines the hard work and commitment of the Family Information Service team and is very well deserved indeed.

“The team has done a fantastic job of guiding and supporting parents, carers and childcare professionals, especially over the last two years, when covid has brought additional challenges to us all.”

More information about the service is available online at YorOK or ring: 01904 554444 or email: fis@york.gov.uk with any questions.