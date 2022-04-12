PICKERING Town manager Steve Roberts insists his team are “still in with a shout” for survival after picking up back-to-back wins in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East for the first time this season.

Town now sit just five points behind Lincoln United, who occupy the relegation play-off place, while also having a game in hand on United.

Pickering beat Hebburn Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Jack Johnson and Donny Holdsworth.

The three points ensured Town picked up a crucial win for their hopes of survival, which Roberts believes is still on the cards.

“It was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions,” Roberts said.

“We were a little bit light on players with some away through injuries or work commitments.

“We didn’t play the best, but it was really important to get three points today.

“I’m really pleased for everyone, it gives us a fighting chance, we’re still in with a shout.”

Roberts had nothing but praise for his team, who battled for and came away with the important victory.

While the second-half performance from the Pikes was impressive, it would not be unfair to say that they were somewhat sluggish in the first 45 minutes of the game.

“I think we were flat, one or two players might have been tired from previous weeks,” Roberts noted.

“There are little niggles going around for players who are still playing, I think they held back a bit.

“They came and opened themselves out more in the second half and it was a nice way to win the game.

“It was a great header from Donny at the back post, who’s been on form for the last six to eight weeks, he’s done really well. It was a great block from Liam (Love) too.

“I’m really pleased, they deserve it, they worked hard, stayed in the game and the win is the reward you get.”

Picking up back-to-back wins for the first time this season has done nothing but great things for the team and the belief they have to fight against relegation.

“We’ve spoken about the fact that we’ve won a game before and then gone on to lose daft games by daft scores,” Roberts said.

“It had to change and it has,”

“There are two more home games to come, we need to have the same desire and let’s see where it takes us.”