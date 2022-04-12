A WINE bar in York city centre with riverside views is on the market.

Enoteca by L'uva, a wine bar on Bridge Street, is on the market.

The property has four floors, providing potential accommodation, or as an opportunity to develop the business further, as three rooms are not being used for generating income.

York Press: Enoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right MoveEnoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right Move

The bar, close to Ouse Bridge within the city walls, opens five evenings a week, Tuesdays to Saturdays, and from 5.30pm to 10pm which is a lifestyle choice of the current owners.

York Press: Enoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right MoveEnoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right Move

The business serves food and currently employs two full-time staff and four part-timers.

York Press: Enoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right MoveEnoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right Move

The current trading figures show a consistent trade of £10,000 per week, according to Nationwide Business Sales Ltd, and they are accepting offers in excess of £150,000.

York Press: Enoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right MoveEnoteca wine bar is for sale Picture: Nationwide Business Sales Ltd via Right Move

Those interested can contact Nationwide Business Sales on 0113 451 3339.