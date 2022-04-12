A WINE bar in York city centre with riverside views is on the market.
Enoteca by L'uva, a wine bar on Bridge Street, is on the market.
The property has four floors, providing potential accommodation, or as an opportunity to develop the business further, as three rooms are not being used for generating income.
The bar, close to Ouse Bridge within the city walls, opens five evenings a week, Tuesdays to Saturdays, and from 5.30pm to 10pm which is a lifestyle choice of the current owners.
The business serves food and currently employs two full-time staff and four part-timers.
The current trading figures show a consistent trade of £10,000 per week, according to Nationwide Business Sales Ltd, and they are accepting offers in excess of £150,000.
Those interested can contact Nationwide Business Sales on 0113 451 3339.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here