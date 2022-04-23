The Mount Junior School’s Creative Curriculum journey begins in the Early Years. Rachel Capper, Head of Junior School and an Early Years Specialist explains how exploration and discovery is key for the younger years.
“We want our girls to be adventurous in their learning and embark on exciting discoveries that will help them to find their place in the world. Young girls are naturally curious and this needs to be nurtured by providing them with a learning environment where they have the confidence to ask lots of questions and have a go at new experiences. By doing so, they begin to challenge the world around them and take risks which propel them further into their learning journey,” explains Miss Capper.
The Mount's all girl environment allows girls the time and space to explore, discover and create. They are encouraged to be curious, ask questions and work things out for themselves. "Our classroom environment supports this by providing open ended resources and space for them create their own play, invent and solve problems.
By using natural resources and loose parts in their play, the girls can use their imagination and take their learning in any direction they wish, rather than being restricted with resources and toys which pre-determine their play. For example, when marking Remembrance Day girls created poppy artwork from a range of different materials to express their own ideas. The results demonstrated the girls’ different personalities and styles.”
This approach is balanced with sensitive, adult intervention ensuring the girls develop the skills and knowledge they need to be able to make their own choices and become confident and ambitious learners.
“Our Explore, Discover and Create curriculum is exciting, inspiring and based on real life experiences. Our cross curricular themes, allow girls to learn about life and changes within living memory and our diverse community. In the Autumn Term girls enjoyed speaking to members of their family and members of The Mount School community to look at changes in culture. Through this project-based approach, the girls learn to be collaborators, innovators, leaders and risk takers.”
