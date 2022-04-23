The Mount Junior School’s Creative Curriculum journey begins in the Early Years. Rachel Capper, Head of Junior School and an Early Years Specialist explains how exploration and discovery is key for the younger years.

“We want our girls to be adventurous in their learning and embark on exciting discoveries that will help them to find their place in the world. Young girls are naturally curious and this needs to be nurtured by providing them with a learning environment where they have the confidence to ask lots of questions and have a go at new experiences. By doing so, they begin to challenge the world around them and take risks which propel them further into their learning journey,” explains Miss Capper.