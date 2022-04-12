RAIL passengers are being warned of major disruption set to hit rail services again over Easter.

Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to avoid travel on their services as conductors continue with the latest in a number of planned strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable, that will see a significant reduction in available services on the Manchester to York service via Huddersfield and Leeds and journeys from York to Scarborough.

They say anyone planning on using TPE services should avoid travel and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead.

Trains that are running will be extremely busy, and people making an essential journey are strongly urged to plan carefully and check before they travel via the TPE website.

This will be the latest in long-running action taken by the rail union, with strikes planned on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5, causing further, extended disruption to people’s journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Continued strike action by RMT means we will only be able to operate a very limited service for customers this Sunday and as such, we are recommending people do not travel.

“This will be the seventh strike day of strike action by the rail union, and we are really disappointed that we won’t be able to run a full service for our customers.

“Anyone planning to use our services this weekend is urged to travel either side of the strike day instead.”

Meanwhile Northern is also advising customers travelling this Easter bank holiday weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys.

Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday 15 and Monday 18 April across the Northern network.

In addition, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes:

· Hull and Beverley

· Hull, Brough and Goole

· Hull, Brough and Selby

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”

Click here full details of Northern’s timetables.