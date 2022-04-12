THE number of people seeking work in York has HALVED in the past year.

The DWP said 2,429 people in the City of York Council area were now searching for work while receiving benefits - 50 per cent lower than the figure of 4,817 a year ago.

Wendy Mangan, employer and partnership manager for York Jobcentre, said the reduction was even lower for York's 18-24 year-olds, at 61 per cent.

The drop in the number of all claimants seeking work was slightly smaller in other districts, with a 42 per cent decrease in Ryedale to 662, a 38 per cent fall in Selby to 1,309 and a 44 per cent fall in Harrogate to 1,899.

Mrs Mangan said the figures were contained in the latest Alternative Claimant Count data, which gave a more accurate picture of local unemployment figures than the monthly Universal Credit Local Authority stats, as they were made up of customers who had to search for work in order to receive benefits.

It is thought that the big reduction in numbers seeking work reflects the city's economy having opened up compared with lockdown this time last year.

Mrs Mangan said that with record levels of vacancies across the country, it was her top priority to work together with employers and jobseekers to match the right job with the right person.

"We are organising fortnightly mini jobs fairs/speed interviewing events at York Jobcentre with a variety of employers, where candidates are given immediate interviews and a growing number of jobseekers are being offered jobs on the spot," she said.

"Our most recent one included hospitality, retail, administration, warehouse and factory operative roles.

"More than 395 jobseekers attended York jobs fair in March, co-organised with City of York Council at The Railway Institute in York. At least 19 job offers were made on the day including 6 from Cooplands Bakery with many more following on."

She said Shaun Corrigan, from commercial cleaning services firm WGC, had come into York's jobcentre to recruit for housekeeping services in hotels.

"He has been simplifying and speeding up recruitment processes by conducting on-the-spot interviews to Jobcentre customers. Twelve candidates have already been offered jobs on the day and WGC are planning more of these interviews going forward."

She said that in the York area, upcoming events being held included:

*Ryedale Jobs Fair on May 11

*A jobs fair at Monks Cross Retail Park on May 26, with lots of retail and hospitality roles available.

*‘Help with Interview’ sessions held regularly at York Jobcentre, to help increase customers’ chances of job offers at jobs fairs.

*A SIA Security Course, with a guaranteed interview with security companies on completion.

* A construction course

•A business administration course

•A gym instructor course