A COLLEGE in North Yorkshire has raised more than £300 for Cancer Research UK through different Easter-themed fundraising activities.

BTEC Level 3 business students at Selby College held a bake sale and sweet stall ahead of the Easter break, which included an Easter quiz and raffle, with the winners being able to choose a prize from a selection of Easter treats.

Alison Ruston, business lecturer at Selby College, said: “As part of their marketing and events module, the students were tasked with working in teams to organise and host their very own events. I was delighted when they told me they wanted to carry out a fundraiser for such a well-deserved charity like Cancer Research UK.

"It was great to see the students getting stuck in by helping to bake cakes, make up goody bags and think of questions for the Easter quiz. Overall, they raised £143.00 for the charity and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Level 3 public services students also rolled up their sleeves and held their own car wash service for staff and students, with a £3 donation to the charity per car.

The college’s cleaning team hosted an Easter egg prize raffle in aid of Cancer Research UK, which raised more than £138 in donations. This was led by cleaner Maxine Lawton, who has raised over £26,000 for the charity alongside her family since June 2021.

Last year, Maxine’s twin brothers, Mark and Thomas Burke, who are also former joinery students of Selby College, ran a sponsored 5K race for their father who had been diagnosed with lung cancer, with the proceeds going to Lung Cancer UK.

Maxine said: “Originally, we set ourselves the goal of raising £530 through the sponsored 5K run, which worked out at £10 for every year of dad’s life. Thanks to the generosity of family, friends, colleagues at the college and the wider community, we were able to surpass our target by 4043 per cent, raising more than £21,000 – which is truly fantastic.

"Sadly, we lost our dad in January of this year, but thanks to the help of Cancer Research UK and the fundraising, we were able to do so many things together as a family and make lasting memories."

The college’s Level 3 business students are hosting a children vs adults charity football match at Selby Town Football Club on Sunday May 22 from 12.30pm onwards. Tickets and programmes are available to purchase at £2 each, with all proceeds raised going to Young Lives Matter.

They will also be hosting a Murder Mystery themed event at the Wishing Well in Selby on Friday May 13 from 6pm onwards. Tickets are £20 and include a two-course meal - and can be purchased by contacting: info@selby.ac.uk.