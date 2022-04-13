IT has taken more than 665 years, but York's Company of Merchant Adventurers has finally appointed its first female governor.

Dr Delma Tomlin, the director of York's National Centre for Early Music, was officially inaugurated as the Merchant Adventurers' new governor on April 8.

Although several women have played an active role in the Company, it is the first time since its foundation in 1357 that a woman has been appointed as governor.

Dr Tomlin said: “I am extremely honoured to take up the role as the first female Governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

“After a difficult two years for the Hall, we are particularly excited to have recently launched a fascinating exhibition The Two Rivers Trail. This, along with a bustling Coffee House and a hugely popular events space, illustrates that the Hall is thriving once again.

"As the Company aims to build on the success of the museum and gradually open our unique archives to the public, I am looking forward to the year ahead and building on the legacy of the Company, celebrating the extraordinary strength and value of our heritage.”

Since 2000, Dr Tomlin she has been the director of the internationally-acclaimed National Centre of Early Music (NCEM), housed in medieval St Margaret's Church.

She led the project which transformed the neglected church into a centre for excellence and arts. The NCEM now hosts a year-round programme of music and stages prestigious festivals including the York Early Music Festival and runs a community and education programme.

The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York has a long and prestigious history in promoting enterprise and commercial ‘venturing’ - business risk taking.