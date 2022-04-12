POLICE are hunting for a wanted man believed to be in York.

Aaron Phillips has been recalled back to prison due to a breach in his licence conditions.

He was originally convicted for burglary, and also has a previous conviction of assaulting a police officer.

He is believed to be in the York area.

If you have seen Phillips or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

For an immediate sighting dial 999 or dial 101 to provide information.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111