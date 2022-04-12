Two men and a woman received suspended prison sentences when their cases were before York Magistrates Court recently.
Luke Tudor Carrington pleaded guilty to racial behaviour towards a police officer and criminal damage to a window and door frame belonging to a woman. The 34-year-old of Barkston Avenue, Acomb, was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities, banned from contacting the woman for two years and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £250 compensation to the woman and £85 prosecution costs.
Beth Jean Manfield was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition she does a six-month alcohol dependency treatment and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. The 26-year-old from Orchard Grove, Northallerton, admitted affray, assaulting a woman and possessing cannabis, all offences committed in Thirsk on December 27. She must pay £100 compensation to the woman, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs
Christopher Lambert was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for offences at the Food Warehouse, Clifton Moor. The 38-year-old of Brayton Approach, Swarcliffe, Leeds, pleaded guilty to assault, attempted theft of alcohol and a public order offence. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the man he assault
