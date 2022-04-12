WARMER temperatures have been forecasted for York this Easter weekend.
Forecasters have predicted that York will see milder temperatures and dry, sunny weather over the Easter weekend, with showery and windy weather throughout the working week, according to the Met Office.
The highest temperature in York over Easter weekend is predicted to reach 18 degrees on Easter Sunday (April 17) with the cloudy weather changing to sunny intervals by midday.
However the day with the most sunny intervals is predicted to be Easter Saturday at 17 degrees, with the sun turning cloudy by the evening.
Good Friday is expected to reach 17 degrees but be cloudy, whereas Bank Holiday Monday dips to 14 degrees and is sunny until the late morning.
It is not expected to rain throughout the day over the weekend, the highest chance being Good Friday with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation, and a five per cent or less chance throughout the rest of the duration.
🐇 Are you on holiday through this #Easter week and wanting to make plans?— Met Office (@metoffice) April 10, 2022
⬇️ Take a look at our summary of the week ahead to help guide you through what the weather will be doing pic.twitter.com/CUtMg3m1uk
Tomorrow (April 13), the Met Office predict a 30 per cent chance of rain at midday and overcast weather.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast on what to expect over Easter weekend:
Good Friday
10am - 13 degrees
1pm - 16 degrees
4pm- 16 degrees
7pm - 14 degrees
Easter Saturday
10am- 11 degrees
1pm- 15 degrees
4pm- 16 degrees
7pm- 15 degrees
Easter Sunday
10am- 12 degrees
1pm- 16 degrees
4pm- 17 degrees
7pm - 15 degrees
Bank Holiday Monday
10am- 11 degrees
1pm- 14 degrees
4pm- 14 degrees
7pm - 12 degrees
