WARMER temperatures have been forecasted for York this Easter weekend.

Forecasters have predicted that York will see milder temperatures and dry, sunny weather over the Easter weekend, with showery and windy weather throughout the working week, according to the Met Office.

The highest temperature in York over Easter weekend is predicted to reach 18 degrees on Easter Sunday (April 17) with the cloudy weather changing to sunny intervals by midday.

However the day with the most sunny intervals is predicted to be Easter Saturday at 17 degrees, with the sun turning cloudy by the evening.

Good Friday is expected to reach 17 degrees but be cloudy, whereas Bank Holiday Monday dips to 14 degrees and is sunny until the late morning.

It is not expected to rain throughout the day over the weekend, the highest chance being Good Friday with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation, and a five per cent or less chance throughout the rest of the duration.

Tomorrow (April 13), the Met Office predict a 30 per cent chance of rain at midday and overcast weather.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast on what to expect over Easter weekend:

Good Friday

10am - 13 degrees

1pm - 16 degrees

4pm- 16 degrees

7pm - 14 degrees

 

Easter Saturday

10am- 11 degrees

1pm- 15 degrees

4pm- 16 degrees

7pm- 15 degrees

 

Easter Sunday

10am- 12 degrees

1pm- 16 degrees

4pm- 17 degrees

7pm - 15 degrees

 

Bank Holiday Monday

10am- 11 degrees

1pm- 14 degrees

4pm- 14 degrees

7pm - 12 degrees