AMBITIONS to redevelop a former York bank and travel agency into a café/restaurant and housing have moved forward, with the submission of a further planning application.

Max Reeves of the ‘Nessgate Syndicate’ seeks to change the use of the first, second and third floor of Ousegate House from offices to 15 flats.

The ground floor of the former Bank of Scotland and Thomas Cook travel agency would also become a restaurant/café, if the plans were approved.

The application to City of York Council follows Mr Reeves and his Helmsley Group announcing plans for the site last August after the developer bought the site.

As the Press reported at the time, the Thomas Cook branch has lain empty since it closed down in September 2019, while the Royal Bank of Scotland had closed its only branch in York last June.

The site is just part of the wider ambitions the Helmsley Group has for that part of York, as revealed in the Press at the weekend.

The planning application says planning approval will bring an empty building back into use in a prime retail area and many similar schemes in the city centre have benefited the area.

The site is on the corner of Low Ousegate and King Street, with frontage onto Nessgate. 441m2. Located in within York’s historical core, the scheme would offer no car parking.

The overall size of the site won’t change, neither would the property’s footprint, but some internal alterations on the third floor would increase its usable internal space. Its existing windows would remain.

The application noted similar applications have both been approved or withdrawn in recent years.

It concluded: “It is our opinion this proposal forms appropriate development within the context of the area providing a continued use for a city centre structure, showing diversity is key to keeping the city’s vibrant atmosphere for many years to come.”

Max Reeves, development director of the Helmsley Group and joint-majority shareholder, said this latest scheme concerned a reduction in the number of 15 from a previous 17, to give larger, reconfigured apartments.

He told the Press: “The property is a great demonstration of how vacant upper floors can be brough back into use, enhancing the vibrancy of the city centre.”

“We have been dealing with the outgoing tenant and lining up a fantastic, soon to be announced operator for the ground floor, which will be a significant enhancement for this prominent corner of York.”

The work was due to start in the summer, with the restaurant operator due to be announced “over the coming months.”

He added: “The Helmsley Group are working with partners on ambitious plans for the regeneration of Coney Street, including activating the river frontage. This area of York is due for significant change over the coming years with this building forming one piece of the jigsaw.”