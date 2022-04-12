POLICE have released CCTV footage of people they would like to speak to in connection with a fight that broke out at a York pub.
North Yorkshire Police said officers would like to speak to them following an incident of affray in the Beagle Public House in Foxwood.
It happened around 6:40pm on March 6 - and involved a number of people fighting.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TDC 534 Wonnacott or email ebony.wonnacott@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220039207 when passing on information.
