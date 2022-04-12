SELBY Town chairman Dave Haddock has announced that he is stepping down from his role immediately.

Haddock first began working for Selby six years ago as a volunteer.

Since then, he went on to serve as interim chairman before becoming the chairman on a full-time basis, having entered a more authoritative role in early 2021.

In an official statement released on Town’s website, Haddock said: “Sadly, I do still work full time to put food on the table, so the time I put into the club is on top of everything else I have going on.

“With circumstances in my personal life changing somewhat in recent months, I’ve had to make a decision about my future.

“I no longer feel that I can put in the hours that I feel the club needs.

“I love this club, I love the people, but I need to take a step back and focus on other important things in my life.

“I don’t want to be a part-time chairman, the club and you deserve more.”

Haddock’s statement reflected on the positive changes that have been seen at Town and the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium throughout his tenure.

“What the club lacked was belief and what I am most proud of bringing to the club was the realisation that all of these things were possible and that we didn’t have to settle for less,” Haddock said.

“We didn’t have to have a ground falling apart around us, we didn’t have to have an empty bank account and struggle from week to week.

“Most importantly, we didn’t have to settle for 60 supporters each game.

“We could do more, much more.”

The decision comes almost immediately after the conclusion of Selby’s season in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one.

Town had a strong season but were unable to secure a play-off position, finishing in sixth with six points separating them from the top five.

“In this year of change,” added Haddock.

“I hope we have managed to meet and exceed all of your expectations, to have calmed the nerves of those concerned and to have shown those who doubted that the club can not only live on, but be so much more.”

The statement says that Selby will be making further announcements over the coming days and weeks about what will come next for the club.