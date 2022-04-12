A SEASIDE town in North Yorkshire has ranked in the top five coastal destinations this Easter.
Britons are expected to collectively spend £13 billion on their 'Eastercations' which is great news for the UK hospitality sector and the economy.
The nation is gearing up to enjoy the first Easter without Covid restrictions in two years, with 47 per cent of Britons taking an Easter holiday and Cornwall, home to hundreds of beaches, is set to be the top coastal destination for many, according to a study from Travelodge. The average holidaymaker visiting Cornwall this Easter is expected to spend on average £322.69.
But, as a small lively coastal town on the Yorkshire coast, which is famous for its fish and chips shops, Count Dracula and elderly witches – Whitby completes the top five placements in the top coastal destinations charts.
The Travelodge Travel Index shows the second most popular type of holiday this Easter is spending quality time with the family - with 32 per cent of people taking a short break to see their family.
Further research findings revealed that a quarter of parents reported that it is more cost effective to take their children away on a mini break than keeping them entertained at home.
