YORK fell to defeat in their penultimate North Premier game of the season, coming up short against Lymm in a high-scoring 43-41 loss at Clifton Park.

Though neither side could possibly be condemned to relegation or battle for promotion, they came out firing for the match.

Lymm were the first to score, breaking the deadlock after only two minutes of play.

Sam Wadsworth received the ball after a clean offload. He would find Harry Martin with a pass, who himself would pass to Aaron Rasheed for the try.

Tom Shard would then score the first of his four conversions in the game for Lymm.

York were undeterred from their early concession and continually looked promising in their attacks.

Soon enough, winger Sam Elliot was able to score in the corner, though Liam Hessay, who finished the game with three conversions, would miss the resulting conversion.

Nathan Beesley would restore Lymm’s advantage after evading a tackle from an oncoming York defender. The resulting conversion was missed.

A fast-paced encounter from the first whistle, York were soon enough, once again, on the front foot.

Prior to this, though, both George Davies and Eddie Westaby made some important tackles to prevent Lymm from making progress in their seemingly relentless attacks.

Will Kinnersley soon broke forward and offloaded to Declan Cusack. In support was Toby Atkin and with his try and Hessay’s successful conversion, the game was tied.

Lymm soon re-took the lead through Ste Pilkington on a converted try, after he intercepted a pass and had a clear run to score.

From here, Lymm went on to score once more. Kicking to the corner from an awarded penalty, Rob Makin received a return pass and scored in the corner.

Though down by a noticeable margin of points, York were not out of the contest. Luke Stockton scored the final try of a thrilling half and the hosts entered the break down by 26-19.

Both sides would show even more aggression in the second half. Lymm defended well as York pressed forward through consecutive penalties.

Lymm would score once more, this time through a long-range try. They would bolster their points further with the resulting and successful conversion.

Archie Fothergill would then score for York on a bonus point try, but the wind took the conversion and dragged it wide.

Lymm, quickly after the restart, once again scored from long range, making the score 40-24 in their favour with 30 minutes to play.

A penalty for York was soon followed by a converted Fothergill try.

The dagger, perhaps, was when with 10 minutes of play remaining, Davies scored another try for Lymm. Though they missed the conversion, York were down by four.

Lymm extended their lead to seven through Tom Shard, but York had a chance to tie when Hessay scored for them in the corner.

The conversion, though, was missed. York fell to a narrow defeat, losing by only two points.

Eight-placed York finish their season with a home game against league leaders Otley on Saturday, April 23.