A WELL-KNOWN face was spotted out shopping in York city centre.
Actress Charlotte Bellamy, who is best-known for her long-running role as Laurel Thomas in the ITV drama Emmerdale.
Fittingly, the soap star was spotted browsing in The Yorkshire Soap Company in Blake Street yesterday (April 11).
Owner, Marcus Doyle, said: "Charlotte was spotted by our store manager, Natalie, who asked her if she'd mind being photographed for our social media.
"She was a really nice, friendly and approachable lady and loved our products.
"We gave her a gift box ofr her trouble."
Charlotte's other television roles include Sue Taylor in EastEnders and Harriet Potter in The Broker's Man, before joining Emmerdale in 2002.
