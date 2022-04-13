A DEFENDANT who went on the run to avoid three trials is today behind bars.

York Magistrates’ Court heard how police finally found Jack James Thomas, 21, hiding in a loft.

He attacked them but was arrested. By then he was wanted on several bench warrants.

He was jailed for eight months at York Magistrates’ Court plus one month at York Crown Court for failure to attend court and remanded in custody until his postponed trial at the higher court for robbery.

That was his fourth trial in six months - but only the first he had attended. He denied robbery and was acquitted by a jury.

While on the run, York magistrates had convicted him twice in his absence in two separate trials of violent and dishonest offences. He had also failed to attend his first trial date for robbery at York Crown Court.

Throughout he was on a community order imposed at York Magistrates’ Court in July for carrying an offensive weapon and failure to attend court.

When he appeared before the same court after his arrest on the warrants, Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said he had threatened two men in Crombie Avenue on August 12.

He said: “I am going to do you in” and “I am going to smash you.”

He also hit one of the men, causing a swollen cheekbone.

Thomas, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, denied a public order offence and assault and was convicted in his absence at his first magistrates’ court trial on February 16.

Mrs Walters said Thomas stole a bicycle in Lowther Street, The Groves, on September 10.

He was charged with theft but didn’t turn up to the case’s first hearing and pleaded guilty after his arrest on warrant.

On September 11, Thomas tried to pick a fight with a queue outside Club Salvation in George Hudson Street at 10.15pm.

He denied a public order offence and was convicted in his absence at his second magistrates court trial on February 23.

On September 13 York Magistrates’ Court remanded him in custody on the robbery charge but later that month a crown court judge granted him bail.

He failed to attend probation service appointments in October and November as part of the community order.

Mrs Walter said Thomas tried to steal a drill from B&Q on January 17.

On March 7, he kicked one of the arresting officers three times and caused the other to bang his head.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting emergency workers, one of attempted theft and one of breaching a community order.

He also admitted charges of failure to attend both York Magistrates’ Court and York Crown Court.

For him, Craig Robertson said he had personal difficulties and his partner was going through a difficult pregnancy.