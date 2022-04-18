Stella, a nine-year-old Staffy, was admitted to the RSPCA's York animal home due to personal reasons and through no fault of her own.

Staff at the animal home describe her as 'a really sweet and friendly girl who is now looking for a loving forever home'.

Staff say she is a happy girl who is playful and lively and loves to be around people.

"Stella is a little pocket rocket who loves to live life to the max," one member of staff said.

"She will need adopters who will take her on nice walks and adventures."

Staff say that Stella will jump on your lap for cuddles given the slightest excuse - and will stay there for as long as she possibly can, enjoying as much fuss as she can get.

They add that sadly Stella is not coping too well with kennel life.

"She is missing being part of a family and a home," the staff member said.

"But Stella will make a fantastic addition to the family."

She will need a home where she will not be left on her own for long periods, staff at the animal centre say.

But there will be huge rewards for whoever does adopt her.

"Stella is a happy little girl who will bring so much joy to the family lucky enough to adopt her," the staff member said.

Staff at the animal centre stress that Sella will need a home where she is the only pet.

Any children in the family who adopt her should be aged 10 years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk