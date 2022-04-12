POLICE have issued an appeal to find a woman who is wanted for recall to prison.
Kelly Rutherford, 21, of no fixed address, was released from prison on licence earlier this month, partway through a 16-week sentence for a number of offences including assault and shoplifting.
But, she has failed to comply with her licence conditions and is now wanted for recall to prison, North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate said.
If you have seen Kelly or know where she is now, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
If you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220058056 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article