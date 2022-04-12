SECURITY guards are now on site round the clock at a former football ground where there was a police incident last night.

As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police were called in last night (April 11) and say there are currently issues with youths entering the old York City football ground at Bootham Crescent.

The club completed its sale of Bootham Crescent to Persimmon Homes for £7 million earlier this month.

Security on the site is now being provided by East Coast Construction who are the appointed contractor leading the clearance and demolition of the site which is due to start very soon.

Last night Persimmon say that as soon as the trespassers were spotted by security staff, the police were called.

A Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: “Since taking ownership of Bootham Crescent, security personnel are now on the site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We would like to reiterate that this is an active and dangerous works site and urge members of the public to please respect this at all times for their own safety.”

PCSO Justin Piercy said: "The local police team are aware and regularly patrol the area, there is also on site security.

"If you experience any issues or see them entering the ground, we would be grateful if you could please call us by calling 101 or you can report online here.

"Many thanks."

The club's home for nearly 90 years - until its move to the new LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross.

Bootham Crescent will now be re-developed with 93 new homes being built.

Persimmon said work will commence shortly on clearing the dormant 4.25 acre brownfield site, where York City played from 1932 until 2020.

A spokesman said its plans would see the history of the ground preserved for residents and the wider community to enjoy.