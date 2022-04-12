A WOMAN has urged people to be careful when strimming after a hedgehog was found in York with horrific injuries, which are thought to have been caused by a strimmer.
Tracy Ostle told The Press that the creature was discovered on the old York St John University hockey pitch in Heworth, lying on its back in the centre of the pitch.
"I went to check out the poor little thing and was horrified by its injury," she said. "Half one side of its body had had the skin ripped off."
She said she took the hedgehog to Minster Vets, where staff were 'amazing' but the hedgehog had to be put down immediately because of the extent of its injuries.
"He must have been in agony and absolutely terrified," she said. "The injury was horrific.
"The vets informed me that it was most likely to be a strimmer incident."
She said she wanted to issue a warning via The Press to anyone strimming to please check for the presence of hedgehogs before they start.
"I am still left with the image of the hedgehog and cannot bare the thought of what he must have suffered," she added.
