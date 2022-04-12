EASTER weekend weekend sees the return of a popular outdoor market.

Market organisers Little Bird will be setting up in Boroughbridge on Sunday (April 17).

The team say they are excited to be setting up their outdoor artisan market in a new location in the grounds of Minskip Farm Shop in Boroughbridge.

Managing director, Jackie Crozier said: “We are delighted about our new partnership with Yolk Farm, and we can’t wait to set up there this weekend.

“We will have a wide variety of traders selling their artisan goods and Easter items, for last minute gifts. The farm shop will be open for food and the farm for visiting the animals. Thanks to the staff for working with us and we look forward to continue the partnership.”

The stalls will be set up in the grounds and offer a chance for customers to browse the handmade goods, artisan products and local produce.

Some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses will be attending include Marley Fields Pet Boutique with lots of beautiful accessories for your pets.

Flora & Co, who specialise in rustic garden products, will be there to help to get your garden ready for summer.

The Yorkshire Swirling Soapery with gorgeous smelling handmade soap products and Blueberry Hill Preserves with their artisan chutneys, preserves, honey, curds and cheeses to take home for lunch will also have a stall on the day.

Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop are a great day out for all the family and they pride themselves on selling local produce, some of which is grown in their own market garden and laid by their free range flock of hens. So come along visit the market and wander round the farm to visit the animals, you can even book an alpaca experience and grab a bite to eat. The Farm are also running an Eggciting Easter Egg Hunt to keep the kids busy solving the riddles and finding the eggs.

The market will take place from 10am – 3pm at Yolk Farm, Minskip Rd, Boroughbridge YO51 9HY

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, visit: www.littlebirdmade.com or email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk

Alternatively, follow @LittleBirdMade on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook