Ukraine is still being bombed by the Russians with hospitals, schools, homes and railway stations destroyed and adults and children killed.

How can the Russian people believe that the Ukrainians were the aggressors? Where are the villages, towns and cities in Russia that have been bombed? There are none.

Putin sits in his palace spouting lies (fake news) and what is it all for? A piece of land.

Hopefully the men around him will come to their senses, arrest him and put him in prison. Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York 