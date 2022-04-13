A CHARITY shop in York is appealing to the local community to get involved and volunteer at the site, as it celebrates its first birthday.
The York British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop has marked a milestone, celebrating its first birthday on April 12. The shop, based in Clifton Gate Retail Park, sells a selection of quality sofas, furniture, homeware and electricals. Every item sold supports the BHF to continue funding life saving heart research.
The shop is inviting nearby residents who may be looking for something new to try, to take on one of the volunteering roles available.
BHF area manager, Lee Hare, said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic year of business in the York shop, raising money for the BHF’s vital work. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers and volunteers who really make this shop special.
“As we celebrate this birthday, we’d like to appeal to the local community to continue supporting us and offer a few hours or possibly a couple of mornings or afternoons a week to come and join the team. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and learn some new skills."
For more information head to: bhf.org.uk/volunteer or contact the shop on 01904 563120.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here