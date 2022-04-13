In the early hours of Wednesday 29 April 1942 York experienced its worst night of the war when, unopposed for much of the attack, German planes dropped bombs throughout the city.
The raid left 94 men, women and children either dead, or so badly injured that they were to later die.
On Sunday April 24 at 2pm and on Friday April 29 at 6pm (on the the 80th Anniversary of the raid) the Friends of York Cemetery will be leading two guided walks around the cemetery remembering the 51 victims of the raid who are memorialised in the cemetery.
Tickets, which include refreshments (tea /coffee and biscuits) are £5 per person, available from the cemetery office on 01904 610578 or by email from yorkcemeteryvolunteers@gmail.com Please indicate which day you wish to attend when purchasing your ticket.
This is mainly an outside event, and so participants should dress accordingly. Please arrive 15 minutes before the tour starts to be fitted with an audio kit.
Victoria Hopgood, Friends of York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York
