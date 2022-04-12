POLICE are still seaching for a man wanted in connection with a violent incident in York.
Henry Brazil, aged 40, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in Church Lane in Wheldrake at around 7pm on Sunday March 27. A house was damaged in the incident and threats were made.
It is believed Brazil is driving a blue VW Golf car with the registration number LD57 UKW.
As well as in York, he has connections in Selby, South Yorkshire, Manchester, along the Lancashire coast, Birmingham and the West Midlands area and Gloucestershire.
He is described as white, aged 40, 5ft 10in tall, medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes and he usually has a trimmed beard.
Police launched an appeal for help in the search for Brazil last week. Anyone with information about Brazil’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Sunday are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Quote reference number: 12220052576 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article