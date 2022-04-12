‘Join the Revolt’: Roald Dahl’s Matilda JR. The Musical is coming to the Milton Rooms in Malton.
Full of rousing songs, witty lyrics, and fun ensemble roles, this Broadway Junior adaptation of the Tony-winning hit musical is ready to bring the smell of rebellion to the Milton Rooms stage.
Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence … and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupil’s saving grace!
Matilda The Musical JR. is a tribute to those who think outside of the box and feel misunderstood. The show will teach actors and audience alike that you “mustn’t let a little thing like ‘little’ stop you and that sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty”!
Ryedale Youth Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda Jr. The Musical is at The Milton Rooms, Malton from Tuesday, April 12 until Saturday, April 16.
Evenings at 7 pm Thursday Friday and Saturday Matinee at 3pm.
Tickets available online at WWW.YOUR BOXOFFICE.CO.UK Adults £12.00 Concessions £10.00
This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI Europe www.mtishows.co.uk
