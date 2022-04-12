TWINS from York have won the Yorkshire leg of a national competition to design a logo that will be displayed on the first rockets launching small satellites from the UK.

Alina and Ilya Moore, aged 6, crafted a colourful design in the shape of a flower, with a smiling Earth in the centre and petals representing the importance of small satellites for monitoring climate change, with illustrations including leafy trees, a penguin perched on an iceberg, weather symbols and the recycling logo.

More than 10,000 primary school children aged between four and 11-years-old entered the Logo Lift Off competition, which was run by the UK Space Agency in collaboration with Hopscotch Consulting to encourage the next generation to consider a career in the space sector.

The twins, who are both pupils at Badger Hill Primary School, said: “We are very, very excited to be regional winners. Our logo is inspired by flowers and rainbows because we wanted to show that our world is beautiful and full of different colours.

“Our logo is in the shape of a flower, each petal represents a function that small satellites have in protecting the world.”

As regional winners, Alina and Ilya will receive personalised certificates, goody bags, a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) learning kit and an opportunity for their class to attend an online talk with a UK Space Agency representative.

The overall winner, announced on the International Day of Human Spaceflight, was six-year-old Callum Wilkinson from Bolton, who will have his logo displayed on the rockets.

Ian Annett, deputy CEO at UK Space Agency, said: “Thousands of people across the UK already work in our growing space sector, and there will be even more high-value jobs created as satellite launches begin from British spaceports this year.

“To support this exciting and important industry, we must inspire talented young people to consider future careers in science and engineering. The Logo Lift Off competition has uncovered fantastic ideas from children right across the UK and given them an opportunity to learn how satellite data is helping to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

“Congratulations to the winners and all those who took part.”

The UK is set to become the first country in Europe to host small satellite launches this year, as set out in the National Space Strategy. As well as monitoring climate change, satellite data can be used to help provide essential daily services, such as television broadcasting and navigation systems and to improve connectivity. The UK already employs more than 45,000 people in space jobs.

The UK’s first small satellite launch is set to take place from Spaceport Cornwall later this year, followed by vertical launches from Scotland.