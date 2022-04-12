A LORRY load of aid for Ukrainian refugees will set off from North Yorkshire later this month.
Easingwold-based manufacturer, ITP Ltd, has sponsored a 40ft articulated lorry and has teamed up with a Thirsk-based aid and fundraising initiative, Yorkshire to Ukraine, to organise for a cargo of essential items taken to be taken to Eastern Europe by Yorkshire-based haulier, Bryan Yeardley Logistics.
A spokesperson said ITP had donated £3,500 to meet the cost of transportation and was inviting the local community to bring cartons of donated items to its premises on Stillington Road, YO61 3FA, from Monday to Friday between 8am to 5pm until the end of the month.
"ITP’s sponsored lorry will depart from the collection centre and travel to Poland or Bulgaria, where the goods will be offloaded and taken to Ukraine. Donations suitable for transportation include canned and dry foods, baby formula, nappies, baby wipes, towels, bedding and blankets and sleeping bags."
