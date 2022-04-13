A YORK-BASED foundation has completed a tree planting project to create its very own forest - on land donated by a former boss.
The Pavers Foundation has recently completed their tree planting project at a site in Wheldrake, York to create the very first Pavers Foundation Forest.
The land was donated by Graham Paver, son of Pavers’ founder Cathy, his wife Sue and their family, after hearing of the foundation’s desires to benefit the environment.
The project has been funded by White Rose Forest in conjunction with Kirklees Council and facilitated by The Conservation Volunteers, who were on site for four days preparing the land and planting trees along with volunteers. To integrate the local community with the project, the children of Wheldrake with Thorganby CE Primary school also helped to plant the trees.
"We were really excited to be approached by the Pavers Foundation and to be part of a local project like this," said Sophie Tams, a teacher at the primary school.
