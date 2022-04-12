A YORK-BASED foundation has handed a £1,000 cash boost to a local charity - supporting those with additional needs.
The Pavers Foundation, charitable initiative of family owned-and-run Pavers shoes, has donated £1,000 to Helmsley Walled Garden.
The grant was made on behalf of Sam Lines-White, head office administrator at Pavers Headquarters in York, through the charity’s employee-led grant application scheme. Sam applied for funding having been a regular visitor to the garden for some time and understanding the importance of the opportunities the charity provides for those who attend.
The donation will go towards specialised heaters in the Orchid House at the garden.
June Tanish, garden manager, said: "Helmsley Walled Garden were delighted to be the recipients of a grant of £1,000 from the Pavers Foundation, which enabled the purchase a new heating system for our Orchid House undergoing renovation work last winter."
The Pavers Foundation has donated over £1.1 million since it was founded in 2018.
