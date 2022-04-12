RESIDENTS in a North Yorkshire town are set to benefit from the roll-out of a full fibre network to 400,000 premises across the UK.
National broadband provider, Grain Connect who are currently in the process of rolling out a full fibre broadband network to over 50 towns and cities across the UK, as part of the first phase of a £200 million investment - with Scarborough being one of the first areas to benefit.
Grain builds their own fibre optic network with a dedicated fibre cable direct to every home, meaning that homes don’t share fibres with their neighbours. Grain is also pledging that they will never increase a customer’s price in their contract term.
Roland Barzegar, CFO at Grain Connect, said: “This 200m investment is a huge vote of confidence for our regional roll-out phases across the UK - and we can’t wait to bring super-fast, reliable, and affordable broadband packages to local communities.
"We recently introduced our Loyalty Price Promise, where at the end of their contract, we offer customers to renew on the same monthly price we advertise to new customers on their street. Showing that once you take out a contract with Grain, you will always have access to great pricing.”
