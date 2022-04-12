YORK street food outlet Spark has announced a short closure next week to give it a ‘summer makeover.’

The move follows the venue in Picadilly gaining a three-year reprieve from City of York Council.

The community interest company said: “It’s been a cosy 6 months under our giant roof, but it’s time for us to break free from our Winter cocoon and slip into something a little more appropriate 🔥

“We will be closed for a short break next week to make some big exciting changes to the jungle as you know it and saying our goodbyes to the cheeky funky monkeys and the ever popular ZZ who has been a wonderful (but a bit shy) gate keeper over the colder months.

“We will be closed as normal on Mon 11th and also Tuesday 12th and Weds 13th, reopening for our Summer launch on Thursday 14th April 🚀

“We can’t wait to show you our new look, so much is happening over the next few days. “

The news follows Spark also announcing the arrival of Little Bao Boy from Leeds in early May.

The Asian street food vendor is famous for bao buns, gyozas and loaded fries.

Spark added: “We are BUZZED about this one, so make sure you come down and show them some love for their first time in York. “