A POPULAR band in York have announced they will release their latest single this week - ahead of their debut album release later in the year.
Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, will release 'Nothing Left To Say' on Friday (April 15) - another track that will feature on their debut album 'What You Are'.
A spokesperson for 42's Records, who signed the band in 2020, said: "Skylights work ethic, honesty, integrity, energy and constant engagement on social media, together with a string of sold-out shows have earned them a fast growing, loyal and hugely enthusiastic fanbase around the UK.
"Their close bond with their supporters is both admired and envied by their peers and many more established artists."
Previous single from the album ‘Outlaw’ reached number two in the iTunes alternative chart. Prior to that, 'Enemies' and 'Darkness Falls' hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart and number 14 in the UK Vinyl Singles Chart. Their latest digital release helps set the stage for their Vinyl Digital CD album release on May 6.
The band recently announced their biggest live show to date, at the 2,500 capacity O2 Academy in Leeds - and they will be playing across the UK throughout 2022.
