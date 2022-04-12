THE PETROL and diesel prices in York have increased again.
The Press reported last week that the cheapest price for 154.9p for unleaded, up from 154.7p the week previously, and 171.9p for diesel, up from 170.7p, at Tesco, Tadcaster Road.
This week, the fuel prices have increased further, as the cheapest price for fuel has jumped to 155.7p for unleaded, and 176.7p for diesel at Morrisons, Foss Island Road.
Fuel prices have soared to a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Later last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring Budget that fuel duty would be cut by 5p.
The cheapest stations for petrol and diesel in York (as of this week):
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 155.7p unleaded, 176.7p diesel
- Tesco, Tadcaster Road, 155.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, 155.9p unleaded, 173.9p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, 155.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Asda, Monks Cross, 158.7p unleaded, 172.7p diesel
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 159.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 159.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Shell Garage, Hull Road, 159.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Co-op Boroughbridge Road, 161.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Poppleton SF Connect, Boroughbridge Road, 161.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
