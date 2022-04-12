THESE images capture the charred landscape left after a fire at a York nature reserve.

As The Press reported online on Monday (April 11) a fire swept across Strensall Common and firefighters were there for several hours getting the blaze under control.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.17pm and that crews from Huntington, Acomb, York, Malton and Kirkbymoorside attended a large area of grassland that was well alight.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said at the time: “Four fire appliances are in attendance at a grass fire with a 500m fire front at Strensall Common, north of York.

“A water bowser and an all terrain vehicle also enroute. Firecrews currently using beaters.”

Then later in the day they said: "Fire now surrounded.

"Hose reels, knapsack sprayers and beaters in use."

Keen photographer Marion Mayhurst, 62, lives in Strensall and was on the scene yesterday evening taking these shots while out walking her dog.

The retired mental health nurse is a member of The Press Camera Club and said previously: "I've always enjoyed taking photos but when the pandemic struck and we entered the first lockdown I decided to combine mapping the changes on Strensall Common with the permitted daily exercise and dog walk. I thought this would make a nice distraction at a anxious time to focus on the changes nature brings despite whatever else is going on in the world! I posted the photos on Instagram and much to my surprise I soon realised that other people enjoyed them too.

"I mostly use my iPhone 12 as it's just so handy but I also use a Cannon 2000D.

"I joined The Press Camera Club in May 2021, I wanted to move out my comfort zone and attempt the challenge of the monthly competition. I enjoy seeing other people's photos, getting inspiration and also I like to share my photos and obviously I enjoy seeing my photos in print."

