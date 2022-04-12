A POPULAR venue in York is hosting Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance show this week - as part of its national tour celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Since its premiere, Michael Flatley's show has visited over 1000 venues worldwide and been seen by over 60 million people in 60 different countries on every continent.
And now, celebrating 25 years of standing ovations, Lord of the Dance's 25 city UK tour visits York Barbican this week from Monday until Thursday.
The 2022 tour will bring a fresh new look to the classic favourite. The original elements of the show have been curated by Flatley whilst incorporating the energy of the new cast.
Mr Flatley said: "I’m so proud to celebrate 25 years of Lord of the Dance - and we’ll be rolling out the green carpet to celebrate in style with fans old and new.
“I have the greatest team of dancers, they are excited to be part of Lord of the Dance and every single one of them is trained to the highest standards of dance, athleticism and precision. I’m so proud of them.”
Book your tickets for Lord Of The Dance by visiting the York Barbican website.
