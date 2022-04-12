WILDLIFE information boards to raise awareness of marine and coastal species are to be installed on Scarborough’s seafront.
The boards will be put up by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust which said “large, striking photographs” will be used to provide bitesize information on where the species can be found and how the charity is working to protect them.
The species to be featured include bottlenose dolphins, grey seals, harbour porpoises and kittiwakes.
The 12 boards will cost just under £15,000 and have been approved by Scarborough Borough Council.
In documents submitted to the council, the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “The panels will be grouped to illustrate our marine wildlife from deep under to up into the skies above.”
The boards will be installed along a wall on the seafront near Cliff Bridge after planning permission was granted by the council yesterday.
Speaking at a meeting, councillor Bill Chatt said: “It will be really good to put some information on there for visitors, school children and families.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here