POLICE were called in last night (April 11) to a former football ground in York.
North Yorkshire Police were called in and say there are currently issues with youths entering the old York City football ground at Bootham Crescent.
PCSO Justin Piercy said: "Your local police team are aware and regularly patrol the area, there is also on site security.
"If you experience any issues or see them entering the ground, we would be grateful if you could please call us on tel: 101 or you can report online using:https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/
"Many thanks."
