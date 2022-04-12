CAMPAIGNERS are drawing up fresh plans to try to save a village pub near York.

The Save Our Swan group is proposing to set up a Community Benefit Society to buy the former White Swan at Thornton-le-Clay, between York and Malton, and reopen it as a community pub.

It says: "At present, we are not aware of any plans for the White Swan to be put on the market for sale but, as it is now an Asset of Community Value, this means that the community would have the first option to purchase."

It said its steering committee was recommending that the community establish a Society but first it was distributing a questionnaire in local villages to find out how much support the venture would have and discover if it would be financially viable.

The move comes several months after Ryedale District Council refused Richard and Tracy Harrison retrospective planning permission for a change of use from pub to residential use, following strong opposition from residents and also Camra's York branch.

The Press asked the council yesterday whether an appeal had been lodged against that decision and whether the council was going to take action to enforce it.

A spokeswoman said the Planning Inspectorate had not yet advised the council that an appeal had been lodged but the applicants were still within the timescale for making an appeal, and the council would expect them to do so.

She said there was an open enforcement case pending consideration for the unauthorised change of use, but no formal enforcement proceedings could take place during the consideration of a planning appeal.

A spokeswoman for the campaign group said that whilst it awaited the next steps, it had been preparing proactively, including developing a new website to support the campaign and outline its progress so far and potential next steps (www.thorntonleclaycommunitypub.co.uk).

"In addition, we are distributing a questionnaire survey, targeting the villages of Thornton-le-Clay and Foston, as well as residents close by, such as Bulmer, West Lilling, Flaxton and Whitwell-on-the-Hill,"she said.

"This enables us to not only gauge what people would be ideally seeking from the ‘village local’, for example opening hours, menu offerings, events etc, but also to enquire about potential shareholder investment opportunities, an avenue which may open up in the future."

She said the questionnaire could be accessed via the new website, and it was open to locals and those with an active interest from further afield.

She added that two local fundraising events had been staged - a musical sing-along evening and an ‘Auction of Promises’ - which had raised a 'substantial amount' to pay for administration costs and professional advice.

The Press has contacted the Harrisons to offer them opportunity to comment, but they have not yet responded.