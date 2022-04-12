IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above, June 1982, Acomb's under-16 side.
Back, from the left: Robert Murray, David Randall, Andrew Patterson, David Clayton and Gavin Dickinson. Front: Jonathan Birkin, Robert Littlewood, Gary Woodworth (captain) and John Littlewood.
ACOMB CC – 1971: Back, from the left: B Hough, R Turner, M Tyerman, F Gibson, M Horsefall, P Fowler. Front: J Dickinson, J Ashwell, D Webster, T Wray, G Patterson.
ACOMB CC - 1978: Back, from the left: George Patterson, John Dickinson, Bob Graves, Richard Sykes (wicketkeeper), Tony Hinder, John Ashwell. Front: Brian Hough, Neil Matson, Denzil Webster (captain), Davie Tute, Joe Baxter.
ACOMB II – 1978: Back, from the left: John Lewis, Richard Gill, George Ward, Colin Mathieson, Alton Church, Dudley Rawlings and Brian Smith. Front: ‘Tug’ Wilson (groundsman), John Webster, Bill Carter, John Ashwell, Martin Fletcher, Tony Loveley (umpire) and Mark Loveley (scorer).
ACOMB CC - 1985: Back, from the left: R Graves, J Webster, M Robinson, R Clayton, A Haines, B Carter. Front: A Thrall, J Burton, R Sykes (captain), C Simpson, M Pepper.
